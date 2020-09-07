







In this tantalizing thriller from a #1 New York Times bestselling author, a woman uncovers lifelong secrets as she searches for the truth behind her father's involvement in a heist gone wrong.



Twenty years ago in the dead of night, four seemingly random individuals pulled the ultimate heist and almost walked away with half a million dollars. But by daybreak, their plan had been shot to hell. One of them was in the hospital. One was in jail. One was dead. And one got away with it.



Arden Maxwell, the daughter of the man who disappeared all those years ago -- presumably with the money, after murdering his accomplice -- has never reconciled with her father's abandonment of her and her sister. After countless personal setbacks she decides to return to her family home near mysterious Caddo Lake, and finally get answers to the many questions that torment her. Little does she know, two of her father's co-conspirators -- a war hero and a corrupt district attorney -- are watching her every move.



Ledge Burnet, a rebellious teen at the time of the heist, evaded his jail sentence by enlisting in the army. Now he's back in town to care for his ailing father -- and to keep his eye on the county's corrupt district attorney, whom he suspects was the real murderer. Although the two are bound to silence because of the crime they committed together, each has spent years waiting and hoping that the other will make a fatal misstep. But the arrival of their elusive accomplice's daughter, Arden, who may know more about the missing money than she's telling, sets them both on red alert. She ignites Ledge's determination to expose the D.A.'s treachery . . . and sparks a desire he wishes to deny.









5 out of 5 stars





This was a riveting and thrilling story that kept me guessing until the very end! It was so exciting to read with all the twists and turns, incredible characters, and intriguing mystery happening. I couldn't put it down. This story is the definition of a page-turner! I loved it!





This was a captivating read with a fantastic build and details, I was completely pulled in. I loved the back and forth storytelling between past and present and loved the different POVs and getting all the history. It had so much depth and I loved the emotion, drama, and tension woven in. It all flowed so well. I enjoyed all the characters and I loved the intricacies of their perspectives. There were so many great characters involved that added to the richness of the story. Not everything was as it seemed and there were several twists along the way that kept me on my toes, and I loved them all.





I loved the romance taking place between Arden and Ledge and how it evolved over the course of the story, it was really well executed. Ledge was so gruff and protective and Arden was full of determination. I loved the tension between them and their building attraction, I could feel the pull they had to one another. The thriller aspect mixed with the romance was flawlessly done. I couldn’t wait for these two to get together.





This was my first time reading Sandra Brown and I feel like I have been seriously missing out. This was an exceptional story which made for a totally addicting read. You have to read it and experience it for yourself. I highly recommend it.





Complimentary copy received for review.

























